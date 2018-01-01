Man Blames Drunken Accident on Losing Football Team

Related Sermon Illustrations

Wine That Used To Bring Freedom Became Bondage In her blog post titled "So I Quit Drinking," Christian writer Sarah Bessey gives a powerful example of habits that, perhaps not sinful in themselves, become sinful to us. She begins ... [ Read More ]

Cowboy Joins Church, Quits Drinking A cowboy walked into a Texas bar, ordered three bottles of beer, and sat in the back room, drinking a sip out of each one in turn. When he finished them, he came back to the bar and ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos