Sermon Illustrations
‘If . . . Then I’ll Be Happy!’
Ken Shigematsu, Survival Guide for the Soul, (Zondervan, 2018), Page 29.
Psychologists tell us that our brains tend to miss-predict what will actually bring us happiness. We assume that if we achieve certain things in our life, we will find happiness.
“I’ll be happy if I get admitted into the right school.” ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments