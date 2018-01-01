Advance biblical & journalistic truth. Support CT with your 2018 gift. Give Now »
Advance truth with your 2018 gift.

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Church May Need To Take a Few Notes from FedEx

Dr. Ed Love, “Send Well: 9 Things a Sending Church Must Do Before Sending a Church Planter,” Church Multiplication Partners (10-11-18)

The Church May Need To Take a Few Notes from FedEx

Every day FedEx sends over four million packages to valued customers. FedEx’s delivery routes cover every U.S. street and service more than 220 countries. In order to send well, FedEx has over 170,000 employees, 675 aircrafts, 50,000 ground transportation vehicles, and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Modern-Day Missionary at McDonald's

Modern-Day Missionary at McDonald's

Global missions expert Paul Borthwick shared the following story to remind us how God's mission can be from anyone anywhere at any time:

A young man named Peter reminded me of a modern-day ...
[ Read More ]
Building a Bridge of Trust with Five Muslim Men

Building a Bridge of Trust with Five Muslim Men

In his book The 9 of Arts Spiritual Conversation, John Crilly tells a story about building a relationship with five young Muslim men from a refugee camp outside Kenya:

We have very ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top