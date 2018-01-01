Can a Loving God Also be a Judging God?

Timothy Keller, “The Reason for God” (Viking, 2008), Page 73

In Christianity God is both a God of love and of justice. Many people struggle with this. They believe that a loving God can't be a judging God. Like most other Christian ministers in our society, I have been asked literally thousands of times, "How can a God of love be also a God of ...