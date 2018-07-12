The Best Bosses Are Humble Bosses

Sue Shellenbarger, “The Best Bosses Are Humble Bosses,” The Wall Street Journal (10-9-18)

An article in The Wall Street Journal notes that many corporate employers are realizing they’ve missed one of the most important traits of leadership: humility. According to several recent studies, humble leaders inspire close teamwork, rapid learning, and high performance in their teams. The article defines a humble leader as someone who tends “to ...