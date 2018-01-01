Advance biblical & journalistic truth. Support CT with your 2018 gift. Give Now »
Advance truth with your 2018 gift.

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Accountability and Sexual Misconduct in the Church

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Sarah Smith, “These ‘men of God’ sexually abused children. Then they found refuge at other churches,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram (12-09-18)

Accountability and Sexual Misconduct in the Church

A team of journalists at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram spent nearly nine months investigating a pattern of sexual abuse in a loose network of independent fundamentalist Baptist churches, recently unveiling their findings in a series of articles entitled “Spirit of Fear.” In their investigation, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Businessman Rescues Thousands of Children in Columbia

Businessman Rescues Thousands of Children in Columbia

In Unbelievable?, Justin Brierley shares that in the 1970s, Jaime Jaramillo, a wealthy businessman, was walking along the streets of Bogotá in Colombia when he saw a young girl ...

[ Read More ]
Woman Reaches Out To Women in Sex Industry

Woman Reaches Out To Women in Sex Industry

Editor's Note: Caroline is a young Christian woman who serves in a ministry called New Name which reaches out to women involved in "the sex entertainment industry." She shared this ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top