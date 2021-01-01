John Lennon’s Not So Peaceful ‘Imagination’

In his book With, author Skye Jethani tells the story of John Lennon’s song “Imagine” in which he envisioned that a world without religion would produce ultimate peace. According to Lennon, once ideas about heaven, hell, and God are removed, it becomes possible to “imagine all the people living life in peace.”

The song became an instant hit. And “Imagine” has become Lennon’s most famous song. Rolling Stone even ranked it third on their list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

There are numerous reasons “Imagine” made such a profound mark on the culture. Beyond Lennon’s beautiful melody and simple vocals, the song was released in a tumultuous time. The Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, the cold war, and the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert Kennedy were all hanging like a cloud over a generation of young idealists. And then came John Lennon’s murder in 1980.

In October 2010, a large crowd of Lennon’s fans gathered in New York to celebrate his seventieth birthday not far from the site of his slaying. They sang his songs and remembered his dream of a world without religion—a world at peace.

Ironically, while Lennon’s fans gathered to celebrate his dream of a world without religion, marked by unity and peace, the largest atheist organization in the country met in Los Angeles for a conference marked by schism and conflict.

But what got the attention of the Los Angeles Times was the heated conflict that erupted between two rival factions within the atheist movement. On one side were the “new atheists” who advocate open confrontation with religious believers. On the other side are the “accommodationists.” These moderate atheists don’t believe direct confrontation with the religious is justified.

The conference of “post-religious” leaders was hardly a utopian gathering of reason and thoughtful dialogue. The LA Times described it as tense and noted that the argument between the two factions was so contentious that it got “nearly physical.”

Imagine that! A society without God, heaven, and hell doesn’t bring world peace and unity after all.