Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

My Christianity Started as a Teenage Phase

In CT magazine, Vivian Mabuni shares her testimony of leaving “cultural Buddhism” to find life-changing faith in Christ:

I can still smell the incense. My dad would light three sticks of it and bow until his forehead met the ground. Three times he would bow—slowly, reverently—and the room would grow somber and silent. Platters of our favorite Chinese delicacies filled the dining table. A single chair, situated away from the table, represented the spirit of my grandmother. Each dish represented a special offering to honor her memory.I grew up in a culturally Buddhist home. By “culturally Buddhist,” I mean that religion didn’t influence my day-to-day ...

