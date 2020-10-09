Explore
Tech CEO Resigns After Racist Outburst in Restaurant

A tech executive has since apologized and resigned from his position after footage of his racist tirade went viral. Michael Lofthouse, former CEO of San Francisco information technology firm Solid8, was captured on cell phone video verbally accosting an Asian family celebrating a birthday at a local restaurant.

Raymond Orosa, was one of the targets of Lofthouse’s vitriol. “He ...

