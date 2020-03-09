Professor on Leave After Trying to Anglicize Vietnamese Name

A college professor has apologized after asking one of his students to change the pronunciation of her name. Laney College math professor Matthew Hubbard tweeted an apology after one his students was interviewed by her local ABC news affiliate. The student, Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen, told the news station that her teacher asked her to “anglicize” the pronunciation of her name, because of its similarity to a vulgar term in English. The ...