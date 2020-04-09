How a Hidden Note Spread Ripples of Kindness

Ashley Joss was shopping at her local Target, when a book caught her eye. The 27-year old had pledged to read more books, so she picked it up, got home, and began reading. Shortly after she sat down with the book her dog barked, causing her to throw the book aside and revealing a hidden surprise--a $5 bill and a note hidden at the end of the book.

The note read: To the person who buys ...