NBA Star Credits Community in Battle Against Depression
Sermon Illustrations
NBA Star Credits Community in Battle Against Depression
After a decisive win in their 2020 playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers star forward Paul George was candid and vulnerable in his postgame interview. He implied that his poor shooting in the three previous games was due to his struggles with depression and anxiety.
George later explained, "It was just a little bit of everything. I underestimated mental ...