Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Hurried Life Exacts a Price

Mark Buchanan writes:

Someone asked me recently what was my biggest regret in life. I thought a moment, surveying the vast and cluttered landscape of my blunders and losses, the evil I have done, and the evil that's been done against me.

“Being in a hurry,” I said.

“Pardon?”

“Being in a hurry. Getting to the next thing without fully entering the thing in front of me. I cannot think of a single advantage I've ever gained from being in a hurry. But a thousand broken and missed things, tens of thousands, lie in the wake of all that rushing.”

“Through all that haste, I thought I was making up time. It turns out I was throwing it away. The Chinese join two characters to form a single pictograph for busyness: heart and killing. That is stunningly incisive. The heart is the place the busy life exacts its steepest toll.”

Source:

Mark Buchanan, “The Rest of God: Stopping to Find What’s Missing” (Thomas Nelson, 2007), p. 45

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Book Titles Reveal Our Time Obsession

We can't stop talking about time. It seeps its way into nearly every conversation. According to the editors of the Concise Oxford Dictionary, time is the most frequently used noun ...

[Read More]

'Waiting Expert' Shares What Makes Waiting Difficult

In a New York Times article, journalist Alex Stone tells the story of how executives at a Houston airport faced and then solved a cascade of passenger complaints about long waits at ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top