The Hurried Life Exacts a Price
Sermon Illustrations
Mark Buchanan writes:
Someone asked me recently what was my biggest regret in life. I thought a moment, surveying the vast and cluttered landscape of my blunders and losses, the evil I have done, and the evil that's been done against me.
“Being in a hurry,” I said.
“Pardon?”
“Being in a hurry. Getting to the next thing without fully entering the thing in front of me. I cannot think of a single advantage I've ever gained from being in a hurry. But a thousand broken and missed things, tens of thousands, lie in the wake of all that rushing.”
“Through all that haste, I thought I was making up time. It turns out I was throwing it away. The Chinese join two characters to form a single pictograph for busyness: heart and killing. That is stunningly incisive. The heart is the place the busy life exacts its steepest toll.”
Source:
Mark Buchanan, “The Rest of God: Stopping to Find What’s Missing” (Thomas Nelson, 2007), p. 45