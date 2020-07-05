During Pandemic Italians Lower Baskets from Balcony to Feed Hungry

Pina Andelora and Angelo Picone are street musicians and activists, accustomed to engaging the passers-by on Spaccanapoli, the historic central street in the middle of Naples. Once the coronavirus hit Italy--and hit it hard--it left people like them without a means to contribute to the vibrancy of their city. Or so they thought--until another opportunity unveiled itself.

When Pina and Angelo ...