Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Coronavirus Reality Check: Shattered Illusions

In an article for The Atlantic, Charles Yu examines our attitude toward this global coronavirus pandemic. Many people describe this experience as unreal or surreal. Life before the pandemic was normal, was real. Yu asks if the opposite may be true and this crisis will shatter illusions about our current perspective on life:

The grand, shared illusion is that we are separate from nature. That life on Earth is generally stable, not precarious. That, despite what we know from the historical and geological and biological record, human civilization—thanks to advancements in science and medicine and social and governmental structures—exists inside a bubble, protected from the kind of cataclysmic event we are currently experiencing.

Yu issues a very stark reality check, which lines up with the Book of Revelation and the Christian world view, even though he makes no reference to God whatsoever:

Things don’t have to be resolved in a way that works out all right for us, or for our economy, for any particular systems or ways of living. Things aren’t necessarily going to be okay in a reasonable timeframe just because we want them to. To think otherwise is to succumb to the fiction, a sheltered, resource-rich mindset. ... After all the suffering and wreckage have subsided, one good thing for our long-term viability will be to have changed our ways of thinking. To have regained a humility.

Source:

Charles Yu, “The Pre-pandemic Universe Was the Fiction,” The Atlantic (4-15-20)

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Logician Succumbs to Distorted Reality

Kurt Gödel was a history-making logician and mathematician who died in 1978. In his later years, while working at the renowned Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, ...

[Read More]

Woman Prays Her Way Through Injustice

Bryan Stephenson, author of Just Mercy and founder of an organization that tries to help those unjustly convicted of crimes, was trying to free a man who was clearly innocent. About ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top