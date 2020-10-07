Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Why Detroit Residents Pushed Back Against Free Tree-Planting

The city of Detroit was in a campaign to reforest its streets after decades of neglecting its depleted tree canopy. However, the tree-planters met stiff resistance: Roughly a quarter of the 7,500 residents declined offers to have new trees planted in front of their homes.

Researcher Christine Carmichael found that the rejections had more to do with how the tree-planters presented themselves than it did with how residents felt about trees. The residents understood the benefits ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Condoleezza Rice Advises Accountability

When Katie Couric took over as anchor of the CBS Evening News in 2006, various personalities gave her advice as to what to do and what not to do. Condoleezza Rice, U.S. secretary of ...

[Read More]

Disastrous Hunting Trip

A couple of hunters are out in the woods of New Jersey when one of them falls to the ground. He doesn't seem to be breathing; his eyes are rolled back in his head. Terrified, his friend ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top