Superhero Actors Combine Faith with Activism in New Films

Image: Prakasit Khuansuwan / EyeEm / Getty

Mark Ruffalo and Michael B. Jordan are both A-list actors with experience headlining Marvel superhero films--Ruffalo as The Hulk and Jordan as Kilmonger in Black Panther. But recently, both have scaled down to depict stories of real-life heroes.

Ruffalo stars in Dark Waters which tells the story of a West Virginia town and their legal battle against the chemical corporation polluting the water. Meanwhile, Jordan stars in Just Mercy, ...