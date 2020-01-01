The Man Feeding a Remote Alaska Town with a Costco Card and a Ship

One afternoon in late April, a small barge set off from Gustavus, Alaska, en route to the world’s most remote Costco warehouse. The 96-foot ship hummed through icy water past vast expanses of wilderness and snow-capped peaks. Seven hours later in Juneau, a few intrepid men loaded its deck with $20k worth of eggs, flour, meat, canned goods, and produce.

Gustavus is remote in a way that only Alaskans ...