Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Man Feeding a Remote Alaska Town with a Costco Card and a Ship

One afternoon in late April, a small barge set off from Gustavus, Alaska, en route to the world’s most remote Costco warehouse. The 96-foot ship hummed through icy water past vast expanses of wilderness and snow-capped peaks. Seven hours later in Juneau, a few intrepid men loaded its deck with $20k worth of eggs, flour, meat, canned goods, and produce.

Gustavus is remote in a way that only Alaskans ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Librarian Leaves Millions of Dollars to University

Robert Morin, a cataloguer at the University of New Hampshire's library, "lived a simple, frugal life," complete with TV dinners and a car that was more than 20 years ...

[Read More]

8-Year-Old Pays Off Classmates' School Lunch Debt by Selling Keychains

Keoni Ching is like a lot of boys his age. He likes to create things, and he likes to help people. But during a recent school event, he combined those likes to make a big difference ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top