High School Principals Enter Quarantine After Meeting
Sermon Illustrations
High School Principals Enter Quarantine After Meeting
More than 40 school principals are now under quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus. According to school officials, the exposure happened after the group met in-person to discuss the complex logistics of an upcoming district goal. That goal? How to safely reopen schools without subjecting students to the novel coronavirus.
Stella Kemp is the superintendent for the Santa Clara Unified ...