Country Band Sues Blues Singer to Share Name

When Grammy-award-winning country band Lady Antebellum first convened in 2006, their name was inspired by the antebellum style mansion in a promo photo. When they decided to change the name, they failed to first count the cost surrounding their first choice, thus defeating the purpose of the name change in the first place.

In June of 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter ...