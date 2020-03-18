Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

COVID-19 and the Crown of Thorns

In his blog article, Dr. Timothy Tennent, the President of Asbury Theological Seminary, makes a fascinating connection between the Coronavrius and the season of Lent. The word 'Corona' has its origin in Latin and it means crown. So, the virus is called Corona because when viewed under a microscope it actually looks like a thorny crown.

When you read the Gospel accounts of the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, the Roman soldiers mockingly placed a thorny crown on Jesus because of the accusation that he claimed to be the King of the Jews! The thorny 'corona' on Jesus’ head was symbolic of his self-denial and sacrifice. It offers a dramatic picture of Jesus the true King who embraces our brokenness. While our world today is obsessed with the thorny crown virus, as Christians let us be obsessed with our Savior who wore a crown of thorns to give us eternal life!

Source:

Adapted from Website - Dr. Timothy Tennent, “The ‘Crown’ in the Coronavirus: A Theological Reflection on the COVID-19 Pandemic,” TimothyTennent.Com (3-18-20)

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have

Author Henri Nouwen tells the story of a family he knew in Paraguay. The father, a doctor, spoke out against the military regime there and its human rights abuses. Local police took ...

[Read More]

Mother Encourages Dying Son

Christian author Catherine Marshall reflects on what it's like to die in the fictional story of a 12-year-old boy named Kenneth. In the story Kenneth is suffering from an incurable ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top