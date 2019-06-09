Explore

Unjustly Imprisoned Man Credits Mom, God for Sustenance During Ordeal

A recently exonerated man credited his faith in God and the support of his mother for his ability to endure 24 years of wrongful incarceration. Dontae Sharp always maintained his innocence in the 1994 murder of George Radcliff. A judge vacated his sentence after the state’s only eyewitness recanted her testimony and the former ...

Former Inmate Gets Job Back After DNA Exoneration

Former Inmate Gets Job Back After DNA Exoneration

Nevest Coleman resumed his job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox after an unexpected hiatus left him unavailable to work-for 23 years. In 1994, Coleman was charged and convicted ...

"Song for My Sons": Sara Groves on Leaving a Legacy

In an interview with Carolyn Arends, singer and songwriter Sara Groves explains why she begins her 2007 album Tell Me What You Know, which primarily addresses social issues, with "Song ...

