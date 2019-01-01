Explore

Tennis Victor Offers Empathy to Opponent

Image: Clive Brunskill / Staff / Getty

After Naomi Osaka defeated Coco Gauss in the third round of the US Open tennis tournament, she did something that inspired fans and viewers around the world. She gave her crying opponent a hug. Not only that, but when ESPN’s Mary Joe Fernandez went to give Osaka the postgame interview, Osaka pulled Gauss back into the spotlight, so they could share the moment together.

