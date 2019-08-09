Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Florida Teen Arrested for Online Shooting Threats

Florida Teen Arrested for Online Shooting Threats
Image: Dmitrij Gribenko / EyeEm / Getty

Fifteen-year-old Adam Guzzetti was arrested at his home after authorities connected him to a post he made while logged into a video game chat platform. He was threatening to kill at least seven of his classmates with his father’s assault rifle. Another user alerted the FBI, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Teen Charged for Shove Off Bridge

Teen Charged for Shove Off Bridge

A teen in Vancouver, WA is facing a criminal charge for pushing her friend off of a bridge and into the water.

Taylor Smith, 18, has been charged with reckless endangerment after cell-phone ...

[ Read More ]

Compassionate Victim Shows Mercy to Teen

Victoria Ruvolo, 45, of Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, was selected as the "Most Inspiring Person of 2005" by Beliefnet, and for good reason. Victoria was driving to her niece's voice ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top