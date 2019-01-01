The Emptiness of Wealth
Sermon Illustrations
The Emptiness of Wealth
Image: SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty
Chuck Bentley, CEO of Crown Financial Ministries, writes:
Living only to acquire more is a foolish proposition. The story of a dear friend's father brings this point home in a profound way. My friend grew up in a modest home with a father who worked diligently to provide for his family. Over the years, he worked long days and most evenings. ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: