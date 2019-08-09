Audacious NFL Walk-On Rookie Scored 86-Yard TD

Image: Stacy Revere / Stringer / Getty

In a preseason game against Washington, Cleveland Browns rookie receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown. Not only were fans celebrating, but so were all of his teammates, because they knew his story.

No path to playing in the NFL is ever easy, but his was harder than most. Just four months prior, ...