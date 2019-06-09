Anxiety Is Now Our Most Common Mental Health Issue
Sermon Illustrations
Anxiety Is Now Our Most Common Mental Health Issue
Image: Pixel_Pig / Getty
According to data from the National Institute of Mental Health, some 38 percent of girls ages 13 through 17, and 26 percent of boys, have an anxiety disorder. On college campuses, anxiety is running well ahead of depression as the most common mental ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: