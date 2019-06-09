Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Anxiety Is Now Our Most Common Mental Health Issue

Anxiety Is Now Our Most Common Mental Health Issue
Image: Pixel_Pig / Getty

According to data from the National Institute of Mental Health, some 38 percent of girls ages 13 through 17, and 26 percent of boys, have an anxiety disorder. On college campuses, anxiety is running well ahead of depression as the most common mental ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...

[ Read More ]
Woman Prays Her Way Through Injustice

Woman Prays Her Way Through Injustice

Bryan Stephenson, author of Just Mercy and founder of an organization that tries to help those unjustly convicted of crimes, was trying to free a man who was clearly innocent. About ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top