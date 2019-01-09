Amazon CEO Helps a Concerned Customer at Shareholder Meeting

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was asked by a customer during the annual shareholder’s meeting if he could help her return a package. Bezos the world’s richest person and CEO of one of the world’s largest public companies, seemed surprised by the question.

A video was released by Amazon News on YouTube showing the question and answer portion of the shareholder meeting. The video showed a woman in the audience asking Bezos for a bit of help. The CEO was willing to help out. “Yeah, sure we’ll help you with that right after the meeting,” he said. “Hang around a little bit and we’ll have somebody come and help and we’ll get that return taken care of.” “Thank you very much,” the woman replied.

Bezos apologized to the woman for having to ask him for help at the meeting. “My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a much simpler task,” he said. “We’ll also look into the root cause of why that happened ... but anybody else have anything they need to return?”

Possible Preaching Angle: Our heavenly Father, who is the most powerful CEO in the universe, is always available to deal with our concerns.

Source: Kathleen Joyce, “Amazon customer asks Jeff Bezos during shareholder meeting for help returning package” Fox Business (5-23-19)