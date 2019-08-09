Explore

Actor Lauded for Rescuing Baby from Overturned Vehicle

Image: Takahiro taguchi / Unsplash

Actor Danny Trejo is no stranger to playing the hero in movies, but his most recent escapade made a real-life difference. A native Angeleno, Trejo happened to be at the scene of a vehicle accident. He told the local ABC affiliate, “A lady ran a red ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

Hurting People Need Friends to 'Offer Refuge'

Hurting People Need Friends to 'Offer Refuge'

Christian trauma expert Dr. Jamie Aten notes, "When our friends and loved ones are impacted by violence and mass trauma it can leave us feeling helpless, cause us to 'freeze' up, or ...

Alert Social Worker Rescues Young Woman Fleeing Kidnapper

Alert Social Worker Rescues Young Woman Fleeing Kidnapper

Jeanne Nutter did not leave her house intending to be a hero, but rather to walk her dog. "I was at the end of my driveway; I saw a young woman who appeared to be in distress," ...

