Public Outcry Over Operator's Rudeness Toward Drowning Victim

Image: Marilyn Nieves / Getty

An Arkansas woman called 911 for help, and instead, critics say, she was treated with callous indifference. That woman later died before responders could reach her, and her death has sparked outrage in their community.

Debra Stevens dialed 911 after her car was caught in rapidly rising flood waters. In a panic, Stevens was having some difficulty communicating her location to Donna Reneau, the dispatch worker ...