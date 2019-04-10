Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Public Outcry Over Operator's Rudeness Toward Drowning Victim

Public Outcry Over Operator's Rudeness Toward Drowning Victim
Image: Marilyn Nieves / Getty

An Arkansas woman called 911 for help, and instead, critics say, she was treated with callous indifference. That woman later died before responders could reach her, and her death has sparked outrage in their community.

Debra Stevens dialed 911 after her car was caught in rapidly rising flood waters. In a panic, Stevens was having some difficulty communicating her location to Donna Reneau, the dispatch worker ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Why Warnings Are Not Heeded

Why Warnings Are Not Heeded

For the past eight years, Kim McClain, has been a research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies. She has traveled to hard-hit cities and towns ...

[ Read More ]
Hurting People Need Friends to 'Offer Refuge'

Hurting People Need Friends to 'Offer Refuge'

Christian trauma expert Dr. Jamie Aten notes, "When our friends and loved ones are impacted by violence and mass trauma it can leave us feeling helpless, cause us to 'freeze' up, or ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top