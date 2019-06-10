Pastor Publishes Open Letter After President's Twitter Attack
Sermon Illustrations
Pastor Publishes Open Letter After President's Twitter Attack
Image: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty
When pastor Jonathan Carl of South Fork Baptist Church got a notification that the President of The United States had mentioned him on Twitter, he might’ve been initially excited. But then he read what the President had said.
President Trump blasted Carl, calling him a “lightweight reporter” who’d given “a phony hurricane report.” And if you’re ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: