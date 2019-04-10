Man Sues Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich Outage
Sermon Illustrations
Man Sues Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich Outage
Image: jetcityimage / Getty
A man is suing the restaurant chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after they ran out of their popular new chicken sandwich. Craig Barr is suing Popeyes for “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices by entity to public.”
The popularity of Popeyes new chicken sandwich was fueled by a viral social ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: