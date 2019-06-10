Hate-Filled Protester Transformed By 'Soft Answer'

Image: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty

Megan Phelps-Roper has been on the picket lines for the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church since the age of five. The members are notorious for picketing the funerals of American soldiers because of their stance on war. They also publicly celebrate natural disasters and tragedies because it is an expression of God’s judgement. Their exploits have made ...