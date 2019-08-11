Startled Florida Man Fatally Shoots Son-In-Law in Surprise Encounter

Image: Mongkol Nitirojsakul / EyeEm / Getty

Richard Dennis was startled by the sound of banging at his backdoor, and probably quite afraid. But he had no idea that his fear would end up costing the life of an innocent family relative. Dennis’ son-in-law Christopher Bergan was on the other side of the door. As a prank, he’d flown from his native Norway to visit Dennis for ...