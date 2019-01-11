The God of Restoration
Sermon Illustrations
The God of Restoration
Image: StreetFlash / Getty
One of the historical wonders of the beautiful country of Sri Lanka, is the complex rock fortress, Sigiriya (see-gee-ree-yah), and the palace built on it many centuries ago. It is an amazing place to see and tourists flock there to view its beauty, grandeur, and craftsmanship. Among the ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: