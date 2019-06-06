Translation Apps are Popular but Not Perfect
Sermon Illustrations
Translation Apps are Popular but Not Perfect
Image: Rudimencial / Getty
During the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia there was a dramatic spike in the use of Google Translate. Fans needed to strike up conversations with their hosts and fellow fans from around the world. The words for "stadium" and "beer" were in particularly high demand. These days the traditional phrasebook is ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: