PBS Examines Why We Are Fascinated by Heroes
Image: Emma Innocenti / Getty
PBS’ “The Great American Read” is an eight-part series that explores America’s 100 best-loved novels. This episode highlights books that feature heroic characters and explores why we love them. Books such as 1984, Charlotte’s Web, Don Quixote, The Hunger Games, and The Invisible Man are examined. Literary ...
