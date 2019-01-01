Explore

Exchanging AK-47s for Farm Tools

Exchanging AK-47s for Farm Tools
Image: Graeme Robertson / Staff / Getty

When the South African country of Mozambique was decolonized, a civil war broke out that lasted 15 years until 1992. Over a million people were abused and murdered in horrible ways. An Anglican pastor named Dinis Sengulane spearheaded an effort among churches that helped lay the foundation for a 1992 peace-treaty. But they didn’t ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Problem with Peacemakers

Peacemakers are honored insofar as they speak about peace as something already victoriously won that we can celebrate as part of our glorious past or as something that will be won ...

Artist Transforms Weapons of War

Artist Transforms Weapons of War

Pedro Reyes, an artist from Mexico City, transforms weapons discarded by the Mexican army for his project called "Disarm." So far he has transformed 6,700 guns that were ...

