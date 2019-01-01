Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Prosecutor-Turned-Novelist Scorned for Miscarriage of Justice

Prosecutor-Turned-Novelist Scorned for Miscarriage of Justice
Image: Gett Images

Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein is facing a barrage of criticism for the way she handled her most infamous case. This resulted in several African American young men being wrongfully convicted for rape and assault. Those young men became known as the “Central Park Five.”

Their story was recently adapted by director Ava DuVernay into a dramatic miniseries for Netflix, entitled When They See Us. The popularity of the miniseries has amplified the outcry and scrutiny ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Black Actor Achieves Breakthrough Role on 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood'

Black Actor Achieves Breakthrough Role on 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood'

A 2016 episode on NPR's "StoryCorps" interviewed Francois Clemmons, who played the role of friendly Officer Clemmons on Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood for over 25 years. Clemmons was the ...

[ Read More ]
The Sermon That Changed Rosa Parks' Life

The Sermon That Changed Rosa Parks' Life

In his book, Chase the Lion Mark Batterson shares that:

Shortly after being installed as the twentieth pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top