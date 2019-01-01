Prosecutor-Turned-Novelist Scorned for Miscarriage of Justice
Image: Gett Images
Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein is facing a barrage of criticism for the way she handled her most infamous case. This resulted in several African American young men being wrongfully convicted for rape and assault. Those young men became known as the “Central Park Five.”
Their story was recently adapted by director Ava DuVernay into a dramatic miniseries for Netflix, entitled When They See Us. The popularity of the miniseries has amplified the outcry and scrutiny ...
