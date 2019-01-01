Pro Basketball Coach Exposes the ‘Disease of More’
Sermon Illustrations
Pro Basketball Coach Exposes the ‘Disease of More’
Image: Noam Galai / noamgalai.com / Getty
NBA Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley popularized the term the “Disease of More.” Riley has noted that many championship pro teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL don’t repeat. The main factor is that the team is defeated from within, not ...
