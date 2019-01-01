Injured NFL Washout Sued to Recover Signing Bonus

Image: Mitchell Leff / Stringer / Getty

Former Michigan State football standout Malik McDowell has been sued by the Seattle Seahawks. The lawsuit alleges that McDowell is in breach of his contract after failing to repay the signing bonus he was given when he was drafted by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft. Despite being a highly-touted ...