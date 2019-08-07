Hong Kong Christians Adopt 'Sing Hallelujah' as Protest Anthem
Sermon Illustrations
Image: Anthony Kwan / Stringer / Getty
Hundreds of thousands of Christians in Hong Kong have been mobilizing to protest a proposed extradition bill. This bill would effectively strip protections for religious expression in Hong Kong by expanding the jurisdiction of the Communist-controlled courts of mainland China. ...
