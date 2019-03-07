Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Amazing Skill of the Lowly Pigeon

The Amazing Skill of the Lowly Pigeon
Image: Copyright Mark Keelan / Getty

There are 290 species of pigeons in the world, but only one has adapted to live in cities. But that one species has an amazing skill—the ability to carry an important message and then to find its way home. Recent studies have suggested that they navigate using human structures as well as natural ones: they follow roads and canals, and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

LeBron James and the Good News for 'Great People'

LeBron James and the Good News for 'Great People'

On June 19, 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by their superstar LeBron James, clawed their way back from a three game to one deficit, won three games in a row, and became pro basketballs ...

[ Read More ]
Delaware Community Rallied Around Lowly ‘Christmas Weed’

Delaware Community Rallied Around Lowly ‘Christmas Weed’

Many communities are forced to reckon with good things that somehow slip through the cracks. In Claymont, one of those things ended up as a blessing.

The New Castle County community ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top