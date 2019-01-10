Parisian Nudist Restaurant to Close

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Sara M Moniuszko, “The first nudist restaurant in Paris is closing after just over a year,” USA Today (1-10-19)

The proprietors of O’Naturel made headlines in December of 2017 when they offered a premiere dining experience to patrons willing to dine in the buff. But in the end, it was their lack of clientele that was exposed.

Despite not being nudists themselves, ...