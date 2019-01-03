British Army Targets Millennials by Defying Stereotypes

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Ian Stewart, “British Army Seeks ‘Snow Flakes’ and “Me Me Me Millennials’ In New Recruiting Campaign,” NPR (1-03-19)

Facing a significant downtick in recruitment, the British Army has launched a unique campaign to engage young people between 16 and 25 who may be looking for a job with purpose. Each one of a series of promotional posters are designed to make an impression on their target audience. And that impression starts with an insult.

“Selfie addicts,” ...