Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

British Army Targets Millennials by Defying Stereotypes

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Ian Stewart, “British Army Seeks ‘Snow Flakes’ and “Me Me Me Millennials’ In New Recruiting Campaign,” NPR (1-03-19)

British Army Targets Millennials by Defying Stereotypes

Facing a significant downtick in recruitment, the British Army has launched a unique campaign to engage young people between 16 and 25 who may be looking for a job with purpose. Each one of a series of promotional posters are designed to make an impression on their target audience. And that impression starts with an insult.

“Selfie addicts,” ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Only Follow Christ

We want to evangelize like D. L. Moody, pray like George Mueller, preach like Charles Swindoll, counsel like James Dobson, have her administrative abilities and his staff. But Christ ...

[ Read More ]

Empty Success

Our greatest fear should not be of failure, but of succeeding at something that doesn't really matter.

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top