Gillette Ad Calls Men to Be Their Best

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon and Matt Woodley, Editor, Preaching Today; source: Amy Russo, “Gillette Takes on ‘Toxic Masculinity’ In Viral Me Too Ad,” Huffington Post (1-15-19)

Gillette launched a short film as part of a campaign to address a range of male misbehaviors. The two-minute spot, entitled “We Believe,” addresses bullying and sexual harassment, leveraging Gillette’s longtime slogan in encouraging men to be the best they can be. A Gillette spokesman said, “GBy holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can help create positive change that will matter for years to come.”