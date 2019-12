Facebook Rumor Stokes Fear of White Vans

Image: Joshua Hoehne / Unsplash

Rumors spread through social media have become so ubiquitous, that even city officials have propagated them--despite a lack of actual corroborating evidence. Baltimore mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said in a local TV interview. “Don’t park near a white van. Make sure you keep your cell phone in case somebody tries to abduct you.” ...