Unaccompanied Autistic Minor Befriended on Flight, Mom Relieved

Image: Gus Ruballo / Unsplash

Alexa Bjornson and her son Landon had made the plane trip several times, from Las Vegas to Portland to visit Landon’s father. It had become an annual tradition. But this time, Bjornson was sending Landon to fly solo … and she was nervous.

Alexa knows that Landon, who is on the autistic spectrum, could sometimes be perceived ...