Police Officers Fired for Offensive Social Media Posts

Image: Rami Al-zayat / Unsplash

Roughly one month after placing an unprecedented 72 officers on desk duty, the Philadelphia Police Department completed its probe into inappropriate social media use. It announced that thirteen officers will be placed on unpaid suspension with intent to terminate.

