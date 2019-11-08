Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

NBA Star's Consistent Encouragement Helps Teammates Flourish

NBA Star's Consistent Encouragement Helps Teammates Flourish
Image: Westend61 / Getty

When Damian Lillard received the news that one of his new teammates had a checkered reputation, Lillard immediately took steps toward building relationship and rapport. But that wasn’t an exception he made for a difficult teammate; that’s been Lillard’s style in general.

He is the Portland Trail Blazers’ brightest star and unquestioned team leader. Lillard has made it a point to always ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...

[ Read More ]

"Remember the Titans": Attitude and Leadership

Based on a true story, Remember the Titans spotlights the character formation of those caught in the difficult transition of integrating T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top