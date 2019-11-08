NBA Star's Consistent Encouragement Helps Teammates Flourish

Image: Westend61 / Getty

When Damian Lillard received the news that one of his new teammates had a checkered reputation, Lillard immediately took steps toward building relationship and rapport. But that wasn’t an exception he made for a difficult teammate; that’s been Lillard’s style in general.

He is the Portland Trail Blazers’ brightest star and unquestioned team leader. Lillard has made it a point to always ...